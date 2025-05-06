Liberia: Bushrod Bulls Edge NPA Pythons in Thrilling Encounter

Paynesville — NPA Pythons kicked off the 2025 Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) First Division League on a disappointing note, falling 74-70 to the Bushrod Bulls.

The Bulls looked rejuvenated despite the departure of star player Fedolph Marshall to LPRC Oilers, as they took to the SKD Gymnasium court with five new signings.

The match began under an electrifying atmosphere, with the Bulls narrowly securing the first quarter 15-14. The Pythons responded with force in the second quarter, winning it 32-26.

Excitement built among the handful of spectators as both teams battled to an entertaining 52-52 tie at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth and final quarter was fiercely contested. After both teams drew level at 68 points, the Bulls surged ahead in overtime, scoring six points to clinch the victory -- much to the delight of head coach Samuel Cooper. At the final whistle, jubilant Bushrod Bulls fans flooded the court in celebration.

Alston Mabande of the Pythons delivered an impressive performance, scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds to be named player of the match.

The league had been scheduled to tip off Friday, May 2, with traditional rivals Invincible Eleven and Mighty Barrolle, but the fixture was postponed by the LBA due to time constraints.

The match between newly promoted First Division clubs Spartacus and Highway Kings was also rescheduled due to poor visibility at the SKD Gymnasium.