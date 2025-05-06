West Africa: Liberia Chess Federation Kicks Off 2024 National Championships

Monrovia — The Liberia Chess Federation (LCF) has officially kicked off the long-anticipated Classical Edition of its 2024 National Chess Championships, bringing together some of the finest chess talents from across the country for a weeklong battle of strategic mastery.

The event, which began April 12, 2025, introduced multiple competition categories, including two newly established divisions: the Cadet Category, open to players under 12 years old, and the Senior Category, designed for inactive players aged 50 and above.

Following seven intense rounds of competition, promising young talent William Binda was crowned champion of the Cadet Category, showcasing remarkable composure and skill.

Meanwhile, former female champion and one of Africa's top-ranked players, Abigail Karyah, triumphed in the National Youth Chess Championship. Seasoned competitor James Bedell secured victory in the Senior Category.

Blitz Championship & New Titleholder

On April 26, the excitement continued with the 2024 National Blitz Chess Championship, a rapid-paced event featuring 27 of Liberia's most active and returning chess players.

After 11 electrifying rounds, reigning national champion Leroy Debblay once again proved his dominance by claiming the Blitz Chess Championship title, further cementing his place as one of Liberia's finest chess minds.

As the monthlong tournament approaches its grand closing on Sunday, May 11, chess officials and players will shift their focus to the LCF's 8th General Assembly on Saturday, May 10. The gathering, limited to accredited champions, officials and stakeholders, will serve as a platform for critical discussions on the development of chess in Liberia.

Sponsorship & International Support

The opening ceremony of the Classical Edition on Friday, May 2, saw a major financial boost when FC Fassell Chief Executive Officer Cassell Kuoh, through his NEEV company, committed over $3,000 to support the ongoing championship.

Kuoh, who is primarily known for his involvement in football, reaffirmed his commitment to supporting chess. Speaking at the event, he pledged to cover the travel expenses of Liberia's next national champion, who will represent the country at the 2025 Africa Individual Chess Championship in Egypt from May 12-20.

"Despite being involved in football, when we are called to support other sports, we do so to help young talents. I will cover the travel expenses of the champion who will represent Liberia in Egypt this year," Kuoh said.

Significance of the Classical Chess Championship

Delivering the tournament's overview, LCF President Thomas Karyah emphasized the prestige and importance of the Classical Chess Championship, describing it as the premier event in Liberia's chess calendar.

According to Karyah, the winners of this edition will receive attractive cash prizes and the honor of representing Liberia in international chess tournaments throughout the remainder of 2025.

With heightened competition, newly crowned champions and strong institutional backing, the 2024 National Chess Championships are poised to leave a lasting impact on Liberia's chess landscape and further solidify the nation's presence on the global chess stage.