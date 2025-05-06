Liberia: EPA Launches Nationwide Environmental Compliance Monitoring and County Tour in Liberia

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia in collaboration with Liberia National Police has embarked on a comprehensive Nationwide Environmental Compliance Monitoring and County Tour, running from May 3 to May 15, 2025.

This initiative, mandated by the Environmental Protection and Management Law (EPML, 2003), aims to ensure that ongoing and proposed development projects comply with environmental regulations and permits.

The EPA's tour will cover all fifteen counties of Liberia, focusing on both urban and rural communities, active and proposed concession sites, and areas where environmental concerns have been raised or where mitigation measures are required. The agency is expected to conduct environmental quality assessments, including thorough analyses of air, soil, and water, as well as chemical inventories.

"This statutory exercise strengthens our commitment to environmental governance," said Danise Dennis Dodoo, Assistant Director of Media and Communication at the EPA. "It is essential for safeguarding public health and preventing environmental degradation and pollution.

Our mission aligns with both national and international obligations to ensure sustainable practices in critical sectors such as mining, forestry, and agriculture."

The EPA has called for collaboration and support from various stakeholders, including the actively participating Liberia National Police (LNP), Natural Resource Management Agencies, local governments, city mayors, superintendents, and township commissioners. These collective efforts are vital to the success of this nationwide initiative.

The tour's primary objectives include:

- Ensuring compliance with environmental permits and regulatory requirements for ongoing and proposed developments.

- Promoting sustainable environmental practices in high-impact sectors.

- Conducting assessments to gauge environmental quality and identify areas needing immediate attention. "The health of our country and its people is a shared responsibility, and together, we can work towards upholding a clean, safe, and healthy ecosystem for both current and future generations," Dodoo added