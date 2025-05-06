Liberia: Newcastle Disease Outbreak Threatens Liberia's Poultry Industry in All 15 Counties

Suakoko, Bong County, Liberia — Liberia's growing poultry sector, a vital pillar of food security and rural economic development, is under serious threat from repeated outbreaks of Newcastle disease, commonly referred to by local farmers as "chicken sickness."

Roland Varkpeh, director of animal production at the Ministry of Agriculture, said the viral disease has emerged as a major concern for poultry producers across all 15 counties, affecting both backyard and commercial operations and causing significant losses.

Speaking May 1 during a five-day pre-validation workshop for the National Poverty Strategy at the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) in Suakoko District, Varkpeh said the ministry, through its Animal Resources Division and in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the One Health Platform, has responded to numerous reports of poultry deaths nationwide.

"We've followed up on numerous reports, conducted field assessments, collected samples, and carried out lab tests," Varkpeh said. "Newcastle disease has been identified as the primary cause of the high poultry mortality."

Understanding Newcastle Disease

Newcastle disease is a highly contagious viral illness that causes respiratory distress, neurological issues, and sudden bird deaths. It is especially devastating in areas with limited access to veterinary care and preventive vaccines. Ministry officials note that outbreaks intensify during the rainy season, when virus transmission is more likely and biosecurity measures may decline.

The disease is endemic in West Africa, and countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea and Sierra Leone are battling similar outbreaks. In Nigeria, the disease typically peaks during the harmattan season (November to February) and again during the rainy season (June and July).

Research shows outbreaks are influenced by factors including bird species and age, flock size, vaccination history, feed source and bird origin. The impact on rural communities is especially severe, as poultry serves as both a critical source of food and household income.

Some farmers have lost their entire flocks, while commercial operations have suffered devastating financial setbacks.

Government and Partner Response

To combat the outbreak, the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with FAO, ECOWAS, and the One Health Platform--which includes the Ministry of Health, the Environmental Protection Agency and other stakeholders--has launched a range of interventions. These include farm visits, rapid outbreak response, laboratory testing, emergency vaccinations, community outreach, and the training of local animal health workers.

"Whenever we receive outbreak reports, our teams are dispatched to evaluate and collect samples," Varkpeh said. "We've confirmed Newcastle disease in several counties. Vaccination is the most effective tool we have, and we strongly advise all poultry farmers to get on board."

ECOWAS Livestock Mobility Initiative

Varkpeh also cited the ECOWAS-supported Livestock Mobility Initiative, which seeks to reduce the spread of animal diseases through better management of livestock movements across borders.

"We are implementing the ECOWAS livestock mobility framework, which allows us to monitor and control livestock movements, strengthen farmer capacities, and train our field personnel," he said.

The initiative also aims to address farmer-herder conflicts, implement animal identification systems, and improve disease surveillance within and between communities.

Progress Made

Despite the persistent outbreaks, the ministry reports several achievements. More than 100 animal health and livestock officers have been trained, community animal health worker networks have been established in every county, and diagnostic capabilities have improved through international partnerships. Support for local feed production and access to improved poultry breeds has also expanded.

These efforts have led to greater stability in poultry production, particularly among organized farmer groups in Bong, Margibi and Nimba counties.

Ongoing Challenges

However, challenges persist. Access to affordable vaccines remains limited in remote areas. Cold chain infrastructure is inadequate, awareness of disease symptoms and prevention is low, and there is a shortage of trained veterinary personnel in some regions. Inconsistent funding and poor logistics further constrain response efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additional complications include climate change, poor road networks, and unregulated cross-border poultry trade.

Call for Farmer Engagement

The ministry is urging all poultry farmers to remain alert and proactive by reporting signs of illness and participating in upcoming vaccination campaigns.

"We want farmers to stay connected with our surveillance teams and reach out whenever they need help," Varkpeh said. "Our offices are open to provide all necessary technical assistance."

As Liberia's poultry industry continues to recover and expand, stakeholders believe that collaborative efforts involving government agencies, international partners and local communities will help build a more resilient and sustainable sector.

Long-term success, experts say, will depend on consistent investment in disease monitoring, farmer education, and broad vaccine access to protect livelihoods and ensure food security.