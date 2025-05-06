West Africa: Liberia National Truckers Union Elects New Leadership

Monrovia — The Liberia National Truckers Union (LINTU) has elected a new corps of officials following a general election held on May 3, 2025, at the premises of the National Port Authority in Monrovia.

The union, which is responsible for transporting containers and loose cargo in and out of Liberia, drew over 450 participants to the election, including truck owners, drivers and dockworkers.

Omaru Fofana, the presidential candidate of the Movement for Liberia Transportation of Liberian Trucks (MOTLIT), emerged victorious, defeating Kantara M. Kamara of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) with 267 votes to Kamara's 140.

Announcing the results, Ahmed Yayo Sesay, Secretary-General of the Independent Elections Commission, confirmed that a total of 450 members voted, with 43 invalid ballots recorded. The commission declared Fofana the official winner and next president of LINTU.

Fofana will lead the organization for the next three years alongside other newly elected officials: Abraham B. Mulbah as vice president, Yahaya Kamara as secretary, Fatu Lamin as treasurer, Hassan Konneh as operations manager, and James Kesseley as deputy operations manager.

Sesay commended all participating parties, election observers, voters, and the Seaport Police for ensuring a peaceful, transparent process.

In his post-election remarks, Fofana thanked union members for their support and pledged to unify the organization in the wake of the elections.

"Now that the elections are over, it's time to work together to move the union forward," Fofana said. "Immediately after our induction ceremony, I'll hit the ground running, beginning with reactivating our branches across the country -- a crucial step for strengthening our union's presence nationwide."

He also committed to working collaboratively with partners, clients, the management of the National Port Authority, and other relevant government stakeholders to advance the goals of LINTU.