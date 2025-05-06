Liberia Joins US and India As Arcelormittal's Top Global Investment Priority for 2025

Monrovia — Liberia has landed in elite company--alongside the United States and India--as ArcelorMittal names the country one of its top three global investment priorities for 2025, marking a seismic shift in the nation's profile on the international mining stage.

The world's second-largest steelmaker, in its latest global performance report, declared Liberia a cornerstone of its strategic expansion--propelled by record iron ore production, a $1.2 billion investment surge, and a rapidly scaling output pipeline. The company's operations in Liberia, once a quiet frontier, have become one of its top-performing assets, elevating the country from a regional outpost to a global growth driver.

The centerpiece of this transformation is ArcelorMittal Liberia's (AML) massive expansion project aimed at quadrupling its annual production from 5 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes by the end of this year. The project, which is both on schedule and within budget, is anchored by a new 15-million-tonne concentrator set to be operational by mid-2025.

"Liberia's mining contribution is no longer peripheral--it's central to our global strategy," the report reads. "We are witnessing unprecedented performance from our Liberian operations."

But beyond the steel markets and shareholder returns, the real impact is playing out on Liberian soil, where the investment is reshaping lives and landscapes.

More than 3,000 jobs have been created across Liberia through AML's expansion, providing a boost in employment in mining towns and beyond. From heavy equipment operators to electricians and plant engineers, Liberians are increasingly driving the operations themselves. The company is also injecting capital into local supply chains, offering contracts to Liberian-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, and opening new economic corridors in remote regions.

"AML's expansion is not just about iron ore--it's about people," said Scott Lowe, CEO of ArcelorMittal Liberia. "We are investing in skills, infrastructure, and long-term partnerships that are building a sustainable future."

Training and development are a central part of the company's strategy. Dozens of Liberians are currently enrolled in technical and vocational programs in mining engineering, mechanical operations, and logistics--paving the way for a new generation of highly skilled workers.

In parallel, the company's infrastructure investments are transforming public services across three counties. In Bong, Grand Bassa, and Nimba--where AML operates--new roads, renovated clinics, refurbished schools, and enhanced sanitation projects are lifting living standards. At Buchanan Port, long neglected since the war years, modernization is underway to meet export demands. The critical 243-kilometer Yekepa-Buchanan railway, which hauls millions of tonnes of ore, is now a reliable, fully operational artery linking the hinterland to the coast.

The Liberian government recently reaffirmed ArcelorMittal's exclusive rights to the rail corridor, a strategic decision that safeguards the infrastructure for national benefit while reinforcing investor confidence.

With more than $1.9 billion in investable cash flow reported over the last 12 months, ArcelorMittal is channeling a significant portion of that capital into Liberia. And as the country marks 20 years of uninterrupted peace and democratic governance, AML's deepening footprint represents more than just business--it's a bet on Liberia's long-term stability and prosperity.

"Liberia is now recognized globally as a viable, strategic investment destination," said Minister of Mines and Energy Wilmot Paye. "This sends a powerful message to the world: Liberia is open, ready, and reliable."

ArcelorMittal's prioritization of Liberia puts the West African nation in league with two of the company's most critical markets--the United States, where it's building a 1.5 million-ton electric arc furnace, and India, where a new greenfield plant is under construction.

As one of Liberia's largest taxpayers, AML has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to public coffers through taxes, royalties, and fees. These revenues help fund national priorities in education, health, and infrastructure and provide a fiscal anchor in a challenging economic environment.

The company has also earned recognition for its approach to corporate responsibility, emphasizing transparency, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. AML officials say they are working closely with civil society and local leaders to ensure that development is inclusive and sustainable.

In a country still working to overcome the legacies of war, AML's growing presence has become emblematic of Liberia's resilience and its readiness to attract--and retain--major international players.

In the words of one Yekepa technician now leading a local maintenance team: "This used to be just a job. Now, it feels like a future."