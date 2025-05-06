Liberia: Swal to Host First Award Ceremony in Over a Decade

Monrovia — The Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) has announced plans to host its first major awards ceremony in more than a decade.

In a statement released over the weekend, SWAL disclosed that the event is scheduled for Friday, May 23, 2025, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

According to the release, the awards aim to recognize outstanding sports journalists, athletes, sports administrators, and national stakeholders for their contributions to sports development in Liberia.

The SWAL leadership noted that more than 20 awards will be presented across the five most active sports disciplines in the country: football, basketball, chess, athletics and kickball.

An online nomination form has already been developed to allow sports journalists to nominate candidates for various categories, including Best Sports Journalist and Most Valuable Player of the Year. The nominees will be vetted by a committee to determine the final awardees.

The awards committee was established months ago to oversee the process. It is chaired by veteran journalist and ELBC Deputy Director General for Broadcasting Hassan Kiawu, with journalist Peterking Quaye serving as co-chair. Other committee members include BBC correspondent Moses Garzeawu, talk show host Oneal Essomba Roberts, journalist Abraham Africa Boimah, and SWAL veterans Ernest McCay and Zoe Horace, among others.

SWAL is calling on all sports journalists and national sports federations to actively support and participate in the process, describing it as part of broader efforts to enhance sports development in Liberia.

The association believes the ceremony will promote excellence in sports journalism and performance while fostering healthy competition among athletes and reporters.

At the same time, SWAL is urging businesses and corporations to support the initiative, emphasizing that broad support could help revamp the country's sporting sector.

"When massively supported, this program will strengthen sports development and promotion at all levels while bolstering competition and excellence," the statement added.

The Sports Writers Association of Liberia is the umbrella organization for sports journalists across the country. With more than 150 members from all 15 political subdivisions, SWAL aims to promote sports development through quality reporting.