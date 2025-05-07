Gambia: Local Fishers Learn Vessel Tracking to Protect Marine Resources

Small-scale fishers from the coastal communities of Kombo South and North have undergone intensive training on the use of Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) and Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) to enhance safety at sea, ensure regulatory compliance, and support the sustainable management of marine resources.

The two-day training workshop, held from 28 to 29 April 2025 at a local lodge in Kartong, was organized under the Ocean 5 Project, led by Blue Ventures in collaboration with the Gunjur Conservation and Ecotourism Association (CETAG), the African and Wildlife Conservancy (AFWIC), and the Sanyang Youth for Environment Protection and Development (SANYEPD). The initiative seeks to empower artisanal fishing communities with tools and knowledge to defend their livelihoods against destructive fishing practices by both industrial and local operators.

Organizers said the training aimed not only to educate fisherfolk on the interpretation and benefits of vessel tracking systems but also to validate the outcomes of a year-long fisheries project under the theme "Defending Artisanal Fisheries Against Destructive Industrial and Artisanal Fishing Practices." The workshop further served as a platform for stakeholders to discuss project impact, challenges, and actionable recommendations for the future of artisanal fishing in The Gambia.

At the opening ceremony, Abdoulie Njie of CETAG emphasized the importance of working closely with local fishers. "We want them to tell us their problems and what they face, and how they want us to deal with them because we are here for them," he said, stressing that genuine engagement with coastal communities was essential for lasting solutions.

Mr. Njie noted that industrial fishing trawlers are banned from operating within 9 nautical miles of the Gambian coast, yet violations frequently occur. He said empowering local fishers to identify and report such violations would strengthen enforcement, given that Fisheries Department officials cannot be present everywhere along the coastline.

Ahmed Manjang, microbiologist and University of The Gambia lecturer, and head of CETAG, described the training as a critical part of a broader initiative to protect artisanal fisheries. "This is the second program for fisherfolk. The first was held last October, focusing on capacity building. This one is specifically designed to help them track illegal fishing vessels using real-time technology," he said.

Mr. Manjang highlighted the technological aspect of the training, noting that VMS and AIS tools can detect vessels entering Gambian waters without authorization. "Once the fishers begin gathering this data, we can use it to engage the international community and pressure authorities to act on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He lamented that while The Gambia has strong laws to protect its fisheries sector, enforcement remains weak. "The sector needs to do more. The laws exist, but the capacity and will to enforce them effectively is lacking," he said.

Other speakers, including Gunjur Councillor Momodou C. Gibba and Fisheries Department representatives Mustapha Touray and Amie Ndure, echoed the importance of the training. They called it a vital step toward community-led conservation efforts and greater accountability in the fisheries sector.

Gambia's artisanal fishing sector supports thousands of livelihoods and contributes significantly to national food security. However, the sector is increasingly under threat from illegal fishing by foreign industrial trawlers, which deplete marine stocks and often operate in areas reserved for local fishers.

Reports of frequent incursions by industrial vessels into protected coastal zones have drawn concern from both civil society and coastal communities. These challenges are compounded by limited state capacity to monitor and enforce maritime laws. The Ocean 5 Project and its partners hope that by equipping artisanal fishers with modern tools and training, local communities can play a proactive role in safeguarding their marine resources.

The project is part of a global movement to involve indigenous and local stakeholders in marine conservation, especially in regions where government oversight is weak or under-resourced.