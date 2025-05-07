Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Did Not Admit to Inciting Violence - Family

Abuja — ...Calls for Live Streaming of Court Proceedings to Ensure Transparency

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has refuted media reports suggesting he admitted to inciting the public to attack security personnel, describing the reports as a misrepresentation of court proceedings.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening by Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the family expressed concern over what they termed inaccurate reportage of Kanu's ongoing trial and called for the immediate retraction of such reports by the concerned media outlets.

"The Kanu family strongly condemns the misrepresentation of the court proceedings in the ongoing trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as reported by certain media outlets," the statement read. "The headline claiming that Nnamdi Kanu admitted to inciting the public is misleading and does not reflect the reality of what transpired in court."

During the May 6, 2025, hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, the cross-examination of a prosecution witness from the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly revealed inconsistencies and lack of clarity regarding key elements of the charges.

According to the family, the witness admitted being unaware of the number of charges originally filed, which had been reduced by the court in earlier rulings, and was not fully informed about specific allegations relating to incitement.

The family stressed that this testimony should not be misconstrued as an admission of guilt by the defendant. "At no point did Mazi Nnamdi Kanu admit to the allegations. The witness's responses, including claims of being unaware of certain legal developments, should not be interpreted as evidence of guilt," the statement added.

The family also raised procedural concerns, noting that certain documents referenced in court had not been filed or served in line with legal requirements, leading the presiding judge to remind the prosecution of the need to follow due process.

Kanu's family expressed disappointment over what they viewed as a lack of substantive evidence presented in court and urged that the trial be conducted with fairness and respect for the rights of all parties involved.

They further called on the judiciary to consider allowing live streaming of the proceedings to enhance transparency and avoid future misreporting.

"The Kanu family humbly appeals to Justice James Omotosho to permit live broadcast of the trial, considering the high level of public interest and the need to counter misinformation," the statement read. "Transparent coverage would ensure that the facts of the case are accurately conveyed to the public."

Commending the judge for his conduct so far, the family urged media organizations to focus on factual reporting and avoid sensationalism.

"Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains committed to the peaceful pursuit of justice," the family concluded. "We ask the public to support efforts toward ensuring a fair trial and to join in advocating for transparency throughout the judicial process."