Nigeria: We're Yet to Receive Any Document From EFCC About VeryDarkMan - Adeyanju

Activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju has said that the legal team of social media critic Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), is yet to receive any formal bail document from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adeyanju, who is part of VDM's legal counsel, posted the update on Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter) following the EFCC's announcement that the activist had been granted administrative bail.

"Bail granted VDM, social media bail as we are yet to receive any bail document from the commission," Adeyanju wrote.

He added, "We have made several repeated demands in this regard since yesterday that we be informed about the decision to grant bail."

VeryDarkMan was arrested by EFCC operatives on Friday over an undisclosed offence. His arrest came shortly after he visited a branch of GTBank in Abuja to complain about an alleged deduction from his mother's account.

Following his arrest, reports emerged alleging that EFCC personnel manhandled him. The commission later disclosed that VDM was apprehended based on "several petitions" filed against him and that he would be brought to court soon.

On Monday, EFCC announced that the social critic had been granted administrative bail, but the legal team claims they are yet to receive any official documentation to that effect.

