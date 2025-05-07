Nigeria: House Urges NSA, Service Chiefs to Deploy Security Personnel to Benue

6 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The House of Representatives has called on the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the service chiefs to ensure maximum deployment of security personnel to Otukpo local government Area of Benue state.

Moving the motion, at the plenary on Tuesday, Hon. Blessing Oni said Otukpo had witnessed atrocious killings by armed herders.

She noted that the communities affected were: Asa 2, Akpa Otobi, Adoka, Okpomaju, and Amichi.

Onu stressed that this horrific act had left several persons dead, including a retired senior customs officer, and thousands were currently displaced, living in IDP camps.

The lawmaker lamented that the people of Otukpo and its environs, who are largely farmers, cannot access their farmland and grow crops, thus threatening food production and food sufficiency.

The House resolved: "Condemn in strong terms the gruesome killings and destruction of properties in Otukpo community.

"Call on the national security adviser and the service chiefs to ensure maximum deployment of security personnel to the troubled areas such as Asa 2, Akpa / Otobi, Okpomaju, Adoka / Ugboju and Amichi to ensure complete restoration of peace and order."

The House said the security agencies should also ensure that the perpetrators were arrested and brought to justice

It further called on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials to those affected by the attacks.

