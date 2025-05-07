Nigeria: We Haven't Forgotten Your Hardships, Hunger for Change - Akpabio to Nigerians

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that the Senate has not forgotten the hardships they face and their yearning for change.

Akpabio made the statement while welcoming senators back from a recess during which they celebrated Eidel-Fitri and Easter with their constituents.

He said, "To the Nigerian people, I say this: Your Senate is back at work. And we have not forgotten your hopes, your hardships, or your hunger for change.

"We are here--refreshed in spirit, renewed in resolve--to build a nation where peace is not an illusion, and progress is not a promise, but a pattern."

Speaking further, Akpabio said the task ahead of the senate was solemn and historic.

"We will be examining bills critical to national stability--on security reform, economic resilience, education, technology, and youth empowerment.

"Our committees will delve into oversight functions that could unlock the performance potential of many MDAs. Let us carry out our duties with the spirit of statesmen, not partisans. Let us elevate debate over division. Let us govern with grace, not grudge," he added.