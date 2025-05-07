Nigeria: AfDB President Adesina Not Threat to Tinubu's Administration - Presidency

6 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Presidency on Tuesday, said it does not consider the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, as a political threat to the Bola Tinubu administration.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated this when he appeared on TVC's Beyond the Headlines show with Nifemi Oguntoye.

Onanuga said: "As a politician, I don't consider Dr. Akinwumi a threat to this president or to our political party [All Progressives Congress.

"I don't think he is a political threat. I said I was surprised that he made what I will consider as a non-sequitur kind of argument or kind of conclusion.

"In Latin, you say it doesn't follow; that, because GDP has fallen in 2025 so it means per capita income has fallen in 2025 does not mean that life, necessarily, was better in 1960 than now. That was the point I was making.

"I also said, as a politician, I don't consider Dr Akinwumi a threat to this president or to our political party."

Recall that Dr. Adesina had, on May 2, at an Abuja policy forum, declared that Nigeria's GDP per capita has collapsed from $1,847 at independence in 1960 to about $824 today, insisting this meant "Nigerians are now significantly worse off than they were 64 years ago."

He contended that shrinking income per head exposed the "depth of poverty and low human-development outcomes" that must be tackled if the country is to reap its demographic dividend.

But his remarks drew rebuttal from the Presidency, which accused the AfDB chief of relying on "grossly inaccurate" figures.

It said archival World Bank data put Nigeria's 1960 GDP per capita at just $93, not nearly two thousand dollars, making any straight-line comparison with today's estimate misleading.

"Adesina should know that GDP per capita is not the only criterion used to determine whether people live better lives," Onanuga wrote in an earlier reaction, adding that such analysis must consider improvements in life expectancy, schooling and infrastructure.

The presidential aide also suggested the AfDB boss "spoke like a politician," arguing that the Tinubu administration is expanding rail, roads and social programmes that did not exist in 1960 and therefore cannot be captured by a single income metric.

He maintained that, adjusted for purchasing power and quality-of-life indicators, "Nigerians are certainly not worse off" than at independence.

