Nigeria: APC Chieftain Defends Tinubu's Policies, Blames Opposition for 'Exaggerating' Inflation, Poverty

Abuja — A former gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Salihu Isa Nataro, has strongly defended President Bola Tinubu's administration, accusing opposition politicians of exaggerating the rate of inflation and poverty in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nataro argued that while Nigerians have faced economic challenges, the government's policies are beginning to yield positive results.

"Even when there has been an appreciable downward slide in the prices of foodstuffs and essential commodities, the leaders of other political parties continue to paint a negative picture," Nataro stated.

He emphasized that ordinary citizens are beginning to experience relief, attributing this to the sound policies implemented by the Tinubu administration.

The APC chieftain praised the President's focus on infrastructure development, noting that improved transportation networks have boosted agricultural transactions.

He highlighted the administration's commitment to mechanized farming and youth empowerment through advanced technology, describing these initiatives as long-term investments that should not be politicized.

"By paving the way for mechanized farming, which would be monitored directly from the Presidency, the President is also actively supporting youth for the introduction of advanced technology," Nataro said.

He expressed regret over Nigeria's failure to ratify a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, which aimed to train Nigerian youth in space technology and generate electricity through nuclear energy.

Nataro also commended the administration's efforts to strengthen tax policies through the President's Advisor on Tax Matters, Taiwo Adewole, whom he described as a key member of the reform team.

"Aligning with the G8 of developing countries and strengthening tax policies through his Advisor on Tax Matters, Taiwo Adewole, who happened to be the best hand on the reform team, has shown that President Tinubu deserves praise," he remarked.

The APC chieftain further lauded the collective efforts of key figures in the Tinubu-led administration, including Finance Minister Wale Edun and Central Bank Governor Yemi Cardoso, for their roles in stabilizing the currency and alleviating economic hardships. He attributed the current economic challenges to the negligence and corruption of previous administrations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is obvious that the previous administration sat on foreign loans and allowed monumental corruption and hunger in the country," Nataro stated.

He also commended the appointment of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, citing his experience as an anti-graft czar.

On the issue of national security, Nataro urged President Tinubu to use his influence to facilitate the prison swap of Farouk AbdulMutallab, the young Nigerian imprisoned abroad, so he could serve the remainder of his sentence in Nigeria.

He also commended the President's recent speech in Katsina, where Tinubu emphasized the need for a blossoming economy as a solution to insecurity.

"Nigeria does not need bombs and weapons, but a blossoming economy as a panacea to insecurity," Nataro quoted the President as saying.

He called on patriotic Nigerians to objectively analyze the administration's policies, asserting that the economy is on an upward trajectory.