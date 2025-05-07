Nigeria: What Tinubu-Soludo Alliance Means for Anambra's 2025 Political Landscape

The perceived alignment between Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is drawing attention ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State.

Though both leaders belong to different political parties, Governor Soludo's frequent praise and defence of President Tinubu's policies has solidified the sentiment that there's a behind-the-scenes understanding between the governor and the president, particularly in relation to the coming election.

During an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, May 6, Valentine Ozigbo, the APC governorship aspirant in Anambra State, amplified the speculation that Soludo may be working with President Tinubu to neutralise Peter Obi's influence and weaken the Labour Party in the state.

"There's this allegation that may be Mr. President wants Soludo to come back because he sees him as opponent of Peter Obi, and therefore, there's some understanding," Ozigbo said.

Alliance against a common enemy?

Ozigbo's submission implied that both Tinubu and Soludo view Obi, whose political currency soared in the 2023 presidential election, as a rival and may be united by a shared interest in ensuring Obi's LP stands no chance in the Anambra governorship race.

While Soludo's body language toward President Tinubu's administration has been quite positive, his rhetoric towards Obi and his followers has been nothing short of disdainful.

Notwithstanding the barrage of criticisms against Tinubu's administration, Governor Soludo has, on several occasions, stuck his neck out to defend the APC government's policy directions and economic reforms. In an interview with Channels Television, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, exonerated President Tinubu, arguing that his administration inherited a "standing dead horse".

In taking his political friendship with Tinubu a notch further, Governor Soludo invited the President to Anambra to commission several projects, including the new Government House and Lodge, the Fun City project, and the Ekwulobia flyover.

Even though Ndi Anambra and by extension the Southeast, are more endeared to Obi than Tinubu, Soludo, whose political party historically belongs to the region, has consistently shown that his political alliance leans more towards the President than his kinsman's.

There's no doubt that Soludo is passionately dismissive of Obi's political movement, as he once labelled his followers the "headless mob."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The governor's antagonistic position against his predecessor has earned him criticism from Obi's supporters, but obviously, the former CBN governor doesn't give a damn about Obidients and their feelings.

What the game plan means for Anambra

Although no formal alliance between Soludo and Tinubu has been declared, the perceived understanding between the APC-led federal government and the APGA-led Anambra government has raised political eyebrows and opened several lines of interpretation.

First, as Soludo faces a re-election hurdle, his apparent association with the APC-led government suggests a strategic attempt to secure the federal government's goodwill and political protection.

Given Obi's political influence in the Southeast and the popularity of the Labour Party in the region, Soludo's friendship with Tinubu could be interpreted as a deliberate effort to preserve his grip on the state ahead of the coming election.

Second, since the Southeast remains the region where the APC struggles to establish a formidable grassroots presence, Soludo's bromance with the Presidency suggests an attempt to ensure the Labour Party does not take advantage of the November 8 election to establish a deeper national influence. A win for the LP in the election could further strengthen Obi's political currency ahead of the 2027 election.

As things stand now, it is unclear whether the perceived alliance will translate into formal political cooperation or remain a quiet, tactical move forged in the shadows of a shared rival.

Vanguard News