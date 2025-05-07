Nigeria: NUPRC Pledges Support As Exxonmobil Commits to $1.5bn Deepwater Investment

Abuja — ExxonMobil has affirmed its long-term commitment to Nigeria's oil and gas sector with a planned investment of 1.5 billion dollars in deepwater exploration and development, putting to rest the company's rumoured planned exit from the country.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) which posted the information on its social media handles last night, said the significant financial commitment, which will be implemented between Q2, 2025 and 2027 focuses on revitalising production in the Usan deepwater oil field.

This announcement, it said, was made during a visit by ExxonMobil's Managing Director in Nigeria, Mr. Shane Harris, to the Commission Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Mr Gbenga Komolafe.

The company proposed Final Investment Decision (FID) for late Q3, 2025 subject to final Field Development Plan (FDP) approval as well as internal and partner funding approvals, the upstream regulator added.

According to the NUPRC, this is in addition to investment targeted at the accelerated development of the Owowo, Erha deepwater oil fields, amongst others.

The ExxonMobil chief, Harris, while speaking, stated that the planned capital deployment reflects ExxonMobil's confidence in Nigeria's upstream potential and its dedication to playing a pivotal role in the sector's growth.

The move counters speculation about ExxonMobil's potential withdrawal from Nigeria, instead underscoring a strategic expansion and strengthening of its operational footprint in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Harris also voiced ExxonMobil's support for the NUPRC's "Project 1 Million Barrels" initiative, which aims to increase Nigeria's crude oil production to 2.4 million barrels per day in the medium term.

On his part, the NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, welcomed the announcement, reaffirming the NUPRC's role as a business enabler and pledging regulatory support to facilitate ExxonMobil's operations.

Komolafe highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration between regulators and investors to meet Nigeria's production and energy security goals.

Discussions during the visit, the NUPRC stressed, also addressed compliance with the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) and the need for transparent pricing and accountability in the sector.

"The commission is committed to the implementation of Section 109 of the PIA which addresses the subject of willing buyer, willing seller and we urge producers to comply," Komolafe stated.