Nigeria: Senate Begins Tax Reform Bills' Consideration Today As Finance Panel Submits Report

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday at plenary, disclosed that the red chamber will today begin the consideration of the Tax Reform Bills month after they were first introduced by President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio stated this after the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, submitted his panel's report on the fiscal documents.

Akpabio urged the committee to distribute copies of the bill to all senators to enable them to study it so that they would be able to make informed contributions during the consideration.

Also during plenary, the Senate President charged the federal lawmakers to renew their commitment to tackling the nation's worsening insecurity and growing economic hardship in the country.

He urged them to approach their duties with integrity, unity, and a sense of urgency as Nigerians grapple with deepening hunger and insecurity.

He highlighted key national challenges--rising living costs, instability in the energy sector, and escalating insecurity--as areas needing immediate legislative attention.

He described the violent conflicts in the South-East and North-West, herder-farmer clashes in the North-Central, and environmental degradation in the South-South as "the bleeding wounds of the republic."

Akpabio noted that the recent legislative recess coincided with Easter and Eid-el-Fitr, a period he said should inspire the values of sacrifice and discipline in public service.

"The burdens on our shoulders are enormous, and no season better prepares the soul to carry such burdens than the one we've just passed through," Akpabio stated.

He reaffirmed the chamber's support for the Tinubu's administration, pledging to enact laws and strengthen oversight to back Executive efforts in stabilising the country.

On the national conversation around electoral and judicial reforms, Akpabio acknowledged citizens' growing demand for institutional accountability and called on his colleagues to respond with courage and diligence.

"The people are watching. The world is watching. Our constituents are watching. And history--silent but not sleeping--is watching," he said.