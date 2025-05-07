Nigeria: '1 Million Children At Risk of Malnutrition in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe'

7 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

At least one million children in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states are at risk of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in 2025, double the number in 2024.

Of these children, over 600,000 are at risk of SAM over the next six months. Without access to lifesaving nutrition services, they may die.

An estimated 4.6 million people in the BAY states are also projected to face acute food insecurity during the lean season starting in June, according to the Government-led Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis results released in March 2025.

This marks the sixth consecutive year of severe conditions.

Consequently, Nigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda and the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, on Tuesday launched a US$159 million 2025 Lean Season Response Plan for the three states.

The Plan seeks the funds for urgent nutrition, food, and health interventions and other life-saving assistance for 2 million people in the most severe need in the BAY states over the next six months.

In his remarks at the launch of the Plan in Abuja, Minister Yilwatda emphasised the need for urgent action.

"This Plan is not just about structures and strategies. It is about a promise that no child in Borno, Adamawa, or Yobe should have to sleep hungry when the world has enough food; that no mother should lose a child to a condition we know how to treat, and that dignity must never be a casualty of conflict or poverty," he said.

He also reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to leading the response, aligning it to national policies.

"Humanitarianism is under threat; solidarity is in short supply, and the lack of resources is putting millions, especially children, at risk," the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, said.

The BAY states are grappling with a 15-year humanitarian crisis, which has been intensified by prolonged conflict, economic instability, and climatic shocks.

Significant funding cuts for humanitarian operations in 2025 have multiplied the severity of needs and limited access to much-needed lifesaving support.

The health and nutrition sectors have been particularly impacted in the BAY states, with up to 70 per cent of health services and 50 per cent of nutrition services affected.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.