Kenya: Belgian Teens, Vietnamese and Kenyan to Pay Sh1mn Fine in Ant Smuggling Case

7 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A court sitting at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has sentenced four ant smugglers to a year in prison with the option of paying a Sh1 million fine each.

Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku rendered the sentences on Wednesday after considering pre-sentencing reports and mitigation by the quartet that pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession and trafficking of live wildlife after authorities intercepted over 5,000 live ants, including queen ants.

Belgian teenagers Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, both 19, along with Vietnamese national Duh Hung Nguyen and Kenyan Dennis Ng'ang'a, were each handed similar terms after the magistrate considered their mitigation arguements.

The quartet had concealed the ants in more than 2,200 test tubes and syringes.

These ants, native to East Africa, are highly sought after in the exotic pet trade, with individual queens fetching up to €200 in European markets.

During mitigation, David and Lodewijckx expressed remorse, stating that their actions stemmed from a childhood hobby and a lack of awareness about Kenyan wildlife laws.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) had described the incident as a "premeditated act" and a significant example of biopiracy, noting that the specialized containers used could sustain the ants for up to two months while evading airport detection.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.