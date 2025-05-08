Kenya: 2 Belgians Among 4 Sentenced in Over Illegal Trafficking of Live Garden Ants From Kenya

Nairobi — Kenya has made history in the global fight against wildlife trafficking after four individuals -- two Belgian nationals, a Vietnamese citizen, and a Kenyan -- were sentenced in a groundbreaking case involving the illegal trade of live garden ants.

Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx of Belgium, Vietnamese national Duh Hung, and Kenyan citizen Dennis Ng'ang'a were convicted at the JKIA Law Courts for contravening the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act. The four were arrested on April 23, 2025, while attempting to traffic approximately 5,000 live Messor cephalotes (garden ants) through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport without permits. The ants, valued at KSh 1.2 million, are vital for maintaining soil health and ecological balance.

Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku sentenced each accused person to pay a fine of KSh 1 million or serve 12 months in prison if they fail to pay. In her ruling, Magistrate Thuku emphasised the seriousness of wildlife crimes and referenced the national anthem, reminding citizens of their duty to protect the country's natural heritage.

"No species is too small to protect. Our wildlife, from ants to elephants, sustains our ecosystems and national heritage," she stated.

The Belgian nationals were being held at the Anti-Terror Police Unit facility, while the Vietnamese and Kenyan suspects were detained at Lang'ata Prison pending sentencing.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) praised the verdict, calling it a strong message to local and international wildlife traffickers. "This case underscores Kenya's zero-tolerance stance on wildlife trafficking," said KWS in a statement. "Traffickers often underestimate the ecological value of smaller species, but their role in our ecosystems is irreplaceable