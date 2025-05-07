Nigeria: Army Officer, Soldier, 3 Terrorists Killed As Security Agents Repel Fresh Borno Attack

An Army Captain as well as a private soldier were killed as the troops engaged invading Boko Haram terrorists in Izge Community of Gwoza local government area of Borno State on Wednesday.

The Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta confirmed the killings after some suspected terrorists who also suffered casualties, invaded the community.

The incident which took place at about 1am on Wednesday also left three terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram dead.

Troops also recovered motorcycles, bicycles, operational vehicle and a sophisticated rifle from the terrorists during the encounter.

Speaking to Journalists Wednesday morning, the Emir who commended the military, men of the Civilian Joint Task Force, local hunters, vigilantes and the resilient community in Izge for their collaborative efforts in repelling the attack, prayed Allah (God) to grant Aljanatul Firdaus to the souls of the departed military officers, and for their family to bear the irreparable loss.

He also called for urgent step by the federal government to address the renewed attacks, as people prepare for this year's farming season.

"My people in Izge Community came under Boko Haram invasion today (Wednesday) at about 1am. Unfortunately, a Captain and a soldier paid the supreme price.

"But in a brave and swift reaction from the military, men of the Civilian Joint Task Force, local hunters, vigilantes and the resilient community, the attack was repelled with killing of three terrorists.

"As the community is still trailing the terrorists, over 10 bicycles and motorcycles, one military vehicle and one sophisticated rifle with ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

"Let me commend our military forces, other security agencies, men of CJTF, local hunters and vigilantes and our resilient people for their bravery, because as I speak, many people are still in the bush combing the whereabouts of the fleeing terrorists.

"Let me equally commend our passionate governor, Professor Babagana Zulum for his relentless efforts in providing enabling resources to the security agencies and our CJTF members in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, which has brought about relative peace and resettlement of many displaced people back to their ancestral homes.

"I want to equally call on the federal government to equip our security forces with technological warfare/weapons to defeat the remnants of Boko Haram members terrorising our communities almost on daily basis", the Emir said.