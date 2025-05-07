Nigeria: Tinubu's Targeted Investments Boost NAF's Firepower - - CAS

...Nine New Aircraft Delivered, 49 More Expected

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has praised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its targeted investments in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), noting that these efforts have significantly enhanced the operational capabilities of the service.

Air Marshal Abubakar made this disclosure during a lecture titled "Military Strategic Leadership in Air Operations: My Perspective," delivered to participants of Course 11/2025 at the Air Force War College (AFWC) in Makurdi on May 6, 2025.

According to the CAS, "The recent delivery of nine brand-new aircraft has added critical capabilities to NAF's fleet, enabling more precise and sustained operations across various theatres. These platforms are already making a measurable impact in key operations geared towards enhancing national security."

Expansion of NAF's Fleet and Operational Successes

Air Marshal Abubakar also revealed that the NAF is expecting an additional 49 aircraft, with several scheduled for delivery in the coming months. He noted that these acquisitions would further enhance the service's capacity to execute complex missions and sustain momentum in ongoing air operations.

Providing an overview of NAF's operational achievements, Abubakar reported that in the past year alone, the Air Force has flown over 4,500 hours across 2,304 sorties, executing nearly 2,000 counterinsurgency missions. He further disclosed that over 2,600 anti-banditry sorties were conducted, resulting in 4,670 hours of flight time.

"In support of efforts to combat economic sabotage, the NAF conducted 366 sorties targeting crude oil theft and illegal refining, amassing more than 1,450 hours of flight time. These figures are not mere statistics; they represent real missions, real risks, and real outcomes," he emphasized.

Impact on National Security and Economic Stability

The CAS highlighted the tangible impact of NAF operations in the fight against terrorism, revealing that between June 2023 and May 2025, over 3,496 terrorists were neutralized in the Northeast, while more than 121,000 insurgents and their families surrendered to security forces.

On the economic front, Air Marshal Abubakar commended the effectiveness of air operations under Operation Delta Safe, which disrupted oil theft syndicates and secured critical infrastructure. He cited recent data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, which recorded a 13% increase in crude oil and condensate production in Q4 2024, compared to the same period in 2023--an achievement linked to sustained air operations.

Future of Air Power in Nigeria

Concluding his address, the CAS urged the next generation of Air Force leaders to rise to the challenges of strategic command.

"You are the future of air power in Nigeria. Your leadership, professionalism, and resolve will shape the Air Force's ability to respond to present and future security challenges," he charged.

The event underscored the strategic advancements within the NAF, driven by recent investments and a commitment to bolstering national security and economic stability through superior air operations.