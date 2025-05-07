Nigeria: Edo Speaker Explains Reason for Defecting to APC

The Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Mr Blessing Agbebaku, has explained the reason behind his defection from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, he defected to retain the benefits of the speakership seat for the development of his constituency.

Agbebaku said this while officially informing members of the House of his defection to the APC during plenary on Wednesday in Benin.

"Distinguished members, I want to formally let this House know that yesterday, the Speaker of this House, Blessing Agbebaku, defected to the APC.

"For me this is not was about party allegiance but rather about the growth, progress and development of my area.

"As a speaker, if I throw away this position because of the party; the position that would enhance development in my area, it means that I am not ready to serve my people," he said.

He added that his constituents were in support of his decision, citing ongoing developmental projects in Owan West constituency initiated by Gov. Monday Okpebholo.

"On that note, I took that decision, and I think to a large extent, my people are happy about it.

"I spoke about some of the projects the governor has taken to my area yesterday, and the people of Owan West are very happy," he said.

Agbebaku emphasised that his defection was not driven by personal gains but by a commitment to the welfare of those who elected him.

"Politics is all about interest, but not my interest, but the interest of my people that gave me the mandate to be here today," he added.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the unity within the House, noting that there was need to also have opposition in the Assembly.

He pledged that the House would continue to work together for the interest of Edo people.

The speaker concluded by downplaying party lines within the Assembly saying "to me there is no party in this House".

"We are all working with the governor to take the state to the next level so that the people will enjoy the dividends of democracy; so the issue of party affiliations should not arise.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to establish St. Mathews Royal College of Nursing Science Edenu-Irrua, Esan Central, has passed through second reading after debate for its passage.