Liberia: Women, Girls Still Face Harassment, Discrimination

The latest Afrobarometer survey highlights challenges faced by women and girls in Liberia, revealing that significant numbers are subjected to harassment and discrimination in various aspects of daily life.

More than one-third (36%) of Liberians believe that women often or always experience sexual harassment in public spaces such as markets, streets, and public transport.

The survey findings underscore a growing public demand for decisive action, with the majority (81%) of respondents urging the Liberia National Police and the Judiciary to intensify their efforts to protect women and girls from discrimination and harassment.

Beyond harassment, other societal challenges persist, including instances where women lack necessary education or skills and employer preference for hiring men are the most common barriers to women entry and advancement in the workplace, according to respondents.

Additionally, concerns remain about educational inequities, with women at a disadvantage in access to education.

The survey also shows that women lack necessary education or skills and employers' preference for hiring men are perceived as two key barriers preventing women from entering or advancing in employment.

Women are less likely than men to have attained secondary education (42%vs. 50%) or post secondary education (17%vs.22%), according to the survey findings.

The respondents call for the need for strengthened institutional accountability, cultural shifts, and sustained advocacy to create a safer and more equitable society for women and girls.