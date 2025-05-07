Liberia: Women, Girls Still Face Harassment, Discrimination

7 May 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

The latest Afrobarometer survey highlights challenges faced by women and girls in Liberia, revealing that significant numbers are subjected to harassment and discrimination in various aspects of daily life.

More than one-third (36%) of Liberians believe that women often or always experience sexual harassment in public spaces such as markets, streets, and public transport.

The survey findings underscore a growing public demand for decisive action, with the majority (81%) of respondents urging the Liberia National Police and the Judiciary to intensify their efforts to protect women and girls from discrimination and harassment.

Beyond harassment, other societal challenges persist, including instances where women lack necessary education or skills and employer preference for hiring men are the most common barriers to women entry and advancement in the workplace, according to respondents.

Additionally, concerns remain about educational inequities, with women at a disadvantage in access to education.

The survey also shows that women lack necessary education or skills and employers' preference for hiring men are perceived as two key barriers preventing women from entering or advancing in employment.

Women are less likely than men to have attained secondary education (42%vs. 50%) or post secondary education (17%vs.22%), according to the survey findings.

The respondents call for the need for strengthened institutional accountability, cultural shifts, and sustained advocacy to create a safer and more equitable society for women and girls.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.