Liberia: 'Liberia Must Lead in Climate Action'

Environmental scientist and consultant Mr. Isaac Nyaneyon Kannah has emphasized the urgency of climate action in Liberia, stressing the need for national commitment, legal reform, and grassroots involvement.

Speaking during a media engagement with the Daily Observer over the weekend, Mr. Kannah, who holds degrees in Geology, Water Science, and Environmental Studies, outlined both his professional journey and his vision for Liberia's environmental future.

"My academic background is rooted in the geosciences," he began, recounting how his curiosity about Liberia's natural features, particularly growing up in Grand Gedeh, led him into environmental science. With over a decade of experience in climate change and forestry, Mr. Kannah has provided critical technical support to both the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), mainly through consultancy roles.

Since returning to Liberia in 2016, he has worked with several development partners, notably serving over five years with the Norwegian-funded World Bank project. "Although I am not formally employed by the EPA, I support its programs, particularly those tied to climate governance and environmental policy," he noted.

Kannah praised the current EPA Executive Director for advancing Liberia's climate agenda, especially after COP29, where Liberia's role in global climate dialogue gained momentum. He highlighted initiatives like the West African MRV (Measuring, Reporting, Verification) program, funded by Canada, aimed at bolstering Liberia's capacity to track emissions and comply with climate policies.

However, he stressed that technical expertise and passion must be matched with financial commitment. "Without adequate funding from national and international sources, even the best leadership cannot succeed," he warned.

One of Mr. Kannah's top priorities is drafting Liberia's first climate change law. Currently, Liberia lacks a legal framework governing emission reduction, climate adaptation, and mitigation. The new law, he explained, would emerge from a multi-tiered governance framework involving EPA, FDA, and 18 other ministries.

Efforts to push this legislation have already begun with legislative consultations in cities like Ganta and Buchanan. "Many lawmakers come from non-scientific backgrounds, so it's important we simplify the science and explain what's at stake," Kannah said.

He emphasized the importance of community inclusion in climate policy, particularly in forest protection and carbon offset programs. "If we want local communities to conserve forests, they must see direct benefits--whether through carbon finance or other incentives."

Kannah underscored that climate change is no longer an abstract idea. "It's already affecting us--through coastal erosion, unpredictable weather, and declining agricultural productivity," he warned, citing examples from Monrovia's seasonal floods and rising disease cases during the rainy season.

Despite limited resources, he believes that every Liberian can contribute. "You don't need to be a millionaire to act. If other countries can invest millions, we can invest our time, voice, and strength. That's what I do--support institutions, shape policy, and raise awareness."

He called on civil society organizations to extend their work beyond urban centers. "Climate change is not just a Monrovia issue. It affects people in Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Lofa. We need real engagement in those places too."

Mr. Kannah likened the climate crisis to a disease. "When you're diagnosed with an illness, you look for a cure. We must treat climate change the same way. It's our problem--Liberians' problem, Africans' problem, a human problem."

Mr. Isaac Kannah concluded with a call for a multi-level response stating that Government institutions must commit politically and financially, the international community must continue supporting Liberia, and Individuals must adopt sustainable practices.

"Climate change affects our homes, our health, our agriculture. We cannot wait. We must act--together and now," he stated.