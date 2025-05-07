Liberia: Boakai, LFA President Raji Pledge to Transform Football in Liberia

Mustapha Raji, president of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), has met with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, and at the center of their discussion was the development and promotion of football across the country.

Raji and a delegation of top LFA officials, on Friday, May 2, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Mansion, the official office of the President in Monrovia, where they had what some have described as a fruitful discussion.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Liberian leader for his continued support and presented the association's plans to broaden youth league participation, improve coaching quality, and establish international collaborations aimed at raising the overall standards of football in Liberia. The question remains: what positive impact will this meeting have on the growth of football nationwide?

In addition to Raji, the LFA delegation also consisted of Prof. Sekou Konneh, First Vice President; Saye-Taayor Dolo, Second Vice President; Pawala Janyan, Executive Committee Member; and Emmett Crayton, General Secretary.

During their discussion, President Boakai highlighted his government's dedication to using sports as a tool for uniting the nation and empowering young people, "Football serves as a unifying force that brings our people together and offers a pathway to personal and national development," President Boakai says.

He added "We are dedicated to working closely with the LFA to elevate Liberian football to new heights."

The Liberian leader recognized football's significant contribution to strengthening community ties and creating opportunities for Liberia's youth.

President Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development 2025-2029 stands as a thorough plan designed to tackle Liberia's developmental issues. Incorporating the perspectives of Liberians from diverse backgrounds, the agenda regards football as an integral component in achieving inclusive, fair, and sustainable progress for the nation's advancement.

The recent meeting between Mustapha Raji, president of the Liberia Football Association, and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai marks a promising step forward for the future of football in Liberia. With a shared commitment to promoting the sport nationwide, the LFA's plans to expand youth league participation, enhance coaching standards, and foster international partnerships reflect a strategic vision that could transform Liberia's football landscape.

As both leaders continue to collaborate and invest in these initiatives, there is a growing sense of optimism that football will not only become more accessible but also more competitive, inspiring a new generation of players and fans across the country.