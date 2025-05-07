Liberia: EPA Slams Lonestarcell MTN With U.S.$15k Fine

The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) has fined Lonestar Cell MTN, a hefty US$15,000.00 for the telecommunication giant's failure to address environmental safety requirements.

The imposition of the fine came following the company's failure to fully implement key recommendations issued after a prior investigation into noise pollution complaints from community residents, EPA Executive Director, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo said at a press conference on Friday, May 2.

In a strongly worded press statement issued on Monday, April 7, 2025, EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo disclosed that the agency had received formal complaints from community members living near the Lonestar Cell MTN facility.

"Our investigation confirmed that generator operations at the Lonestar Cell MTN site are producing excessive noise and harmful emissions," Dr. Yarkpawolo stated. "These operations are directly affecting the health and well-being of the residents in the vicinity."

According to the EPA, its technical team conducted a site inspection following the complaint and found that the facility failed to implement proper noise and air pollution control mechanisms, thereby violating national environmental standards.

As a result, the EPA has issued a Final Compliance Notice to Lonestar Cell MTN, demanding immediate corrective actions within ten working days. These actions include the installation of efficient silencers on all operating generators or the relocation of those generators to a position far enough from residential areas to reduce their environmental impact.

"We have instructed the company to either install effective silencers or relocate the generators to minimize noise and emissions to acceptable levels," Dr. Yarkpawolo emphasized.

Additionally, the EPA is requiring the company to raise its generator exhaust stacks to at least 25 feet above the ground to minimize air pollution at the human breathing level. The company is also mandated to provide earplugs for staff working in close proximity to the generators, including operators and security personnel.

But the EPA revealed at Friday's press conference that the telecom giant has refused to fully comply with the government's instructions-a disrespect that prompted the fines, imposed in accordance with the environmental laws of the country.

"After issuing the warning on April 8, the EPA technical team further conducted investigations to ascertain whether the company has complied with our instructions," Yarkpawolo said. "But based on these findings, the EPA concludes that Lonestar Cell MTN has not complied with the full scope of its environmental mitigation obligations.

"In view of the above, the EPA has fined Lonestar Cell MTN per section 42 of the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia the amount of US$15,000.00 to be paid in a government account through the Liberia Revenue Authority within 72 hours," he said.

The EPA has given the company an additional two-week period to implement the April 8 recommendations.

"The EPA will continue to monitor the situation. Failure of the company to comply with this mandate will result in additional actions including fines and or shut down of the generators," the environmental authority boss noted. "The EPA is urging all companies to operate within the limits of the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia."

Meanwhile, the EPA's recent actions coincide with increasing public concern regarding the environmental impact of businesses operating in heavily populated regions. The agency's proactive measures to address environmental violations serve as a clear indication to businesses that adherence to environmental standards is mandatory.

In Congo Town, where residents have long endured the disturbances caused by noise and generator emissions, the EPA's intervention was met with approval. Some community members expressed relief at the steps taken, citing how the pollution has disrupted their daily routines and impacted their health, leading to symptoms such as headaches, nausea, and sleep disturbances.