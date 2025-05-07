Liberia: Stakeholders Brainstorm $5m Gef Grant to Enhance Climate Action

A two-day stakeholders' technical workshop to facilitate the development of a Global Environment Facility (GEF) project proposal grant worth US$5 million dollars for an integrated agri-food system in Liberia recently concluded in Monrovia.

The workshop was intended to get the stakeholders' views on how the country can utilize the allocation of the GEF funding to promote climate action.

The GEF is a multilateral environmental fund that provides grants and blended finance for projects related to environmental, climate, and food security issues in developing countries.

Organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the workshop brought together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, including mainline Ministries and Agencies, academia, civil societies and media, and private sector actors.

The proposed project is styled and named "Promoting Sustainable Land Management and Climate Resilient Production for the Achievement of Land Delegation Neutrality for Improved Equity Sustainability, and Resilience in Rice Landscape of Liberia.

According to FAO, the project, when developed, will contribute to sustainable land management use and land degradation neutrality biodiversity conservation, and climate mitigation and adaptation through an integrated, holistic and transformational food systems intervention and other national targets.

Speaking during the workshop, the Assistant FAO Country Representative for Program, Musa Sanoe described the exercise as an opportunity for local stakeholders to share ideas about how the country can benefit from the GEF funding.

"With your contribution, we will be able to make a very strong proposal for the funding," he said.

He said the funding is going to affect the lives of beneficiaries and that was why the FAO has brought into the country key technicians to support the process of obtaining the fund.

Also speaking, the International GEF Project Formulation Expert at FAO. Dr. Crispus Njeru said that land degradation still remains an issue in Liberia and the need for stakeholder involvement is crucial.

"The idea is to start managing forest degradation. The GEF requires that stakeholders get involved."

He said that the country is anticipating securing a funding of about $ 5 million dollars for the implementation of the project.

Despite efforts by Liberia to ensure climate action, environmental degradation still poses a substantial threat to the country's natural resource base and food security, crucial for socio-economic stability.

GEF funding is therefore important in driving sustainable development initiatives for the nation in line with Liberia's National Agriculture Development Plan (NADP).