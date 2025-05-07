Cote d'Ivoire: TotalEnergies Côte d'Ivoire Unit Annual Profit Jumps 8 Percent

7 May 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • TotalEnergies Marketing Côte d'Ivoire (TTLC) reported net profit of 9.37 billion XOF ($16.2 million) for fiscal year 2024, an 8% increase
  • Revenue rose 7% to 630.95 billion XOF ($1.09 billion), driven by higher sales volumes despite rising product costs
  • The board proposed dividends of 14 billion XOF ($24.2 million), exceeding the year's profits and drawing from previous retained earnings

TotalEnergies Marketing Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM: TTLC) reported net profit of 9.37 billion XOF ($16.2 million) for fiscal year 2024, an 8% increase from 2023, according to company statements. Revenue rose 7% to 630.95 billion XOF ($1.09 billion), driven by higher sales volumes despite rising product costs. Merchandise purchases increased 8% to 556.42 billion XOF ($963.7 million).

Operating income fell 13% to 10.49 billion XOF ($18.2 million), while the company posted a financial result of 2.69 billion XOF ($4.7 million), compared to a 54 million XOF ($93,500) loss in 2023. The board proposed dividends of 14 billion XOF ($24.2 million), exceeding the year's profits and drawing from previous retained earnings.

Total assets grew to 191.53 billion XOF ($331.7 million), with fixed assets of 71.04 billion XOF ($123 million). Cash flow from operations increased to 27.91 billion XOF ($48.3 million) from 20.5 billion XOF ($35.5 million) in 2023, while investment activities consumed 11.75 billion XOF ($20.4 million).

Key Takeaways

TotalEnergies Marketing Côte d'Ivoire's performance reflects resilience in West Africa's energy retail sector amid global market volatility. The company maintains market leadership in Côte d'Ivoire's fuel distribution, competing with Vivo Energy (Shell) and the national oil company Petroci. The strong dividend proposal signals confidence despite reduced operating margins, likely responding to shareholder pressure for returns in a high-interest environment. The payout ratio exceeding 100% of current earnings indicates management's confidence in future cash flows. The company's significant capital expenditure (14.18 billion XOF/$24.6 million in property and equipment) aligns with its strategy to expand its retail network and modernize facilities across the country. This investment comes as Côte d'Ivoire experiences increased energy demand, with fuel consumption rising approximately 5% annually, driven by economic growth and expanding transportation needs in one of West Africa's fastest-growing economies.

