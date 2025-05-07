Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian Water Utility Sodeci to Distribute Over $6m in 2024 Dividends

TLDR

Société de Distribution d'Eau de la Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM: SDCC) posted net income of 3.6 billion XOF ($6.2 million) for 2024, the company said in a statement. The Ivorian water utility reported improved operational metrics despite inflation pressures, with water production up 8% to 378.5 million cubic meters.

Revenue reached 172.2 billion XOF ($298.2 million), with operating income at 6.2 billion XOF ($10.7 million). Cash position improved significantly, with net treasury deficit shrinking to 24.9 billion XOF ($43.1 million) from 64.6 billion XOF ($111.9 million) in 2023. This recovery stems from partially collecting sector receivables and optimizing cash flow management.

SODECI plans to pay shareholders dividends of 3.6 billion XOF ($6.2 million). For 2025, the company will focus on operational optimization, digital innovation for network supervision, infrastructure development to support universal water access goals, and sustainability initiatives. Côte d'Ivoire's economy grew 6.1% in 2024, maintaining resilience despite global inflation pressures.

Key Takeaways

SODECI's improved financial performance comes amid Côte d'Ivoire's push to expand water access nationwide. The country faces growing water demand from rapid urbanization and population growth, with the government working to reach 100% water access in urban areas by 2030. The utility maintains a critical role in managing water resources in a region increasingly affected by climate impacts. Côte d'Ivoire's annual rainfall patterns have shown greater variability, challenging water resource management. SODECI's investment in digital technologies aligns with sector trends, as African water utilities increasingly adopt smart metering and remote monitoring systems to reduce losses and improve service delivery. The company's reduced treasury deficit signals progress in addressing a persistent challenge in the African water sector - the gap between service costs and revenue collection. This improvement could strengthen SODECI's position to secure financing for future infrastructure projects required to meet growing national demand.