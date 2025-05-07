Ghana to Grow Non-Traditional Exports $10bn - Pres

Ghana is aiming to increase its non-traditional export earnings from the current US$3.5 billion annually to at least US$10 billion annually by 2030, President John Dramani Mahama has said.

This ambitious target, the President said, would be achieved through value addition, industrial expansion, and fixing long-standing trade bottlenecks.

Inaugurating a 19-member Accelerated Export Development Advisory Committee (AEDAC) which he chairs in Accra on Monday, President Mahama said Ghanaian exporters face major challenges with at least 47 per cent of them having to deal with delays, high costs, and excessive paper works when exporting.

"An exporter may need up to 16 different documents just to get a certificate of origin," President Mahama revealed.

"These inefficiencies cost Ghana US$4.3 billion in export revenue losses every year, according to the International Trade Center."

With this in mind, President Mahama announced a raft of interventions government was to roll out including modernising the ports, revamping the Volta Lake Transport Company, complete the Mpakadan and Boankra inland ports amongst others to ameliorate the situation.

The President was convinced that the above stated measures would reduce logistics costs, adding that Ghana's export industry would be hinged on digitalisation, creativity and knowledge-based going forward.

"Our future exports will not just be about cocoa and gold. We must also sell our innovations to the world," he stressed.

He announced performance-based tax rebates, faster certification for exporters, and grants for businesses as part of measures to encourage local production.

"We want a Ghana that earns more than it borrows. A Ghana that processes more than it exports raw," President emphasized.

The initiative aims to broaden Ghana's export base, enhance foreign exchange earnings, and fuel economic growth through the implementation of the 24-Hour Economy agenda.

The committee's mandate includes providing strategic guidance, fostering innovation, and strengthening public-private partnerships to drive value addition, increase non-traditional exports, and diversify export markets.

Other members of the Committee are Augustus Goosie Tanoh, Presidential Advisor, 24-hour economy policy; Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister of Finance; Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, Trade; Emelia Arthur, Fisheries; Eric Opoku, Food and Agriculture; Dominic Ayine, Attorney-General; Gen. Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, and Gerald Nyarko Mensah.

The rest are Dr Eben Anuwa-Armah, Dr Akushika Andoh, Kwesi Korboe, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, Davies Narh Korboe, Dr Humphrey Darkeh, Jacob Ainoo Ansah, Gabriel Opoku Asare and Prof. John Gatsi