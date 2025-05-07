Liberia: Finance Minister Ngafuan Declares End to Public Sector Delays, Launches Deep Dive Reform Sessions

Monrovia — Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine K. Ngafuan has announced an end to the culture of delays and inefficiency in the public sector, warning ministries and agencies that there will be "no more excuses."

Minister Ngafuan made this bold declaration on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) during the launch of a new initiative - sectorial deep dive sessions. The initiative aims to identify and address roadblocks in budget execution and project implementation, focusing on ministries and agencies central to national development.

"The Liberian people are hungry for progress and are growing increasingly impatient with delays. We must identify the root causes of these delays and act swiftly to resolve them," Minister Ngafuan stated.

Ngafuan, who recently returned from high-level meetings in Kuwait and the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, revealed that Liberia has secured new financial commitments, including resources to resume the stalled Gbarnga-Mendikorma road project. However, he emphasized that external funding would be ineffective without internal efficiency.

"We must move faster, and we must do so with quality and excellence. Roads, bridges, and other infrastructure are vital to our nation's progress. After these sessions, there will be no excuses for delays," the Minister declared.

He praised the Ministry of Public Works for its crucial role in infrastructure delivery, calling it the "epicenter of implementation." However, he stressed that stronger coordination and accountability across government are now non-negotiable.

Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings, who hosted the kickoff session, welcomed the initiative and admitted that many delays in infrastructure delivery stem from internal weaknesses. He stated that the time had come for the government to "clean its own house" before blaming development partners and contractors.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning's (MFDP) deep dive sessions will continue this week with sessions at the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday and the Ministry of Health on Thursday. Other key government institutions are expected to face similar scrutiny in the coming days.

As he concluded his remarks, Minister Ngafuan sent a clear message that the era of slow, excuse-riddled governance is over. "Let it be clear: from this point forward, delays will no longer be tolerated," he warned.

The deep dive initiative aligns with the Boakai-led administration's ARREST Agenda, which promises rapid, transparent, and inclusive development.