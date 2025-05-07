Liberian Government Concludes Economic Review, Targets Major Infrastructure and Fiscal Reforms

7 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Zorzor City — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has concluded a comprehensive Annual Economic Review (AER) workshop aimed at assessing the nation's economic performance and strengthening development planning.

The week-long review, held in Zorzor City, Lofa County, was organized by the Economic Policy, Macroeconomic and Financial Sector Division of the MFDP and brought together stakeholders to evaluate key economic indicators.

Assistant Minister for Economic Policy, Macroeconomic and Financial Sector Policy, Hon. Henry D. Z. Yanquoi, described the AER as a critical platform for assessing Liberia's economic trajectory. He noted that the 2022/2023 review focused on GDP growth, inflation trends, fiscal and monetary conditions, sectoral performance in agriculture and infrastructure, and climate-related financial impacts.

"The AER provides data-driven insights to inform policy decisions. We plan to finalize the 2024 review soon and initiate the 2025 review early next year," said Minister Yanquoi. The review aligns with the Boakai-led administration's ARREST Agenda, which emphasizes inclusive growth and regional equity in development.

Highlighting infrastructure development, Minister Yanquoi pointed to progress on the Gbarnga-Mendikorma Road Project. He stated that the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), which is financing the Gbarnga-Salayea segment, has agreed to co-finance the Salayea-Voinjama stretch alongside other Arab partners, including the Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development.

He noted that discussions between Finance Minister Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan and BADEA's President in Kuwait City recently resulted in commitments to raise $76 million. The funding will target two key phases: $65 million for a 50 km stretch between Konia and Voinjama, and $11 million for an additional asphalt layer on the 81 km portion of the road.

Minister Yanquoi identified key partners in the project, including the Saudi Fund for Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), and the Abu Dhabi Fund.

Zorzor District Commissioner Hon. Paul R. Kalama welcomed the hosting of the AER in his district, noting the event's potential to stimulate the local economy. "Your presence here is appreciated, and I hope this engagement directly benefits our community," he said. Commissioner Kalama expressed confidence that the ARREST Agenda will strengthen agriculture and broader development in Lofa County.

The workshop ended with key findings highlighting Liberia's economic gains, ongoing climate vulnerabilities, and challenges in fiscal discipline and debt management.

Recommendations include scaling up investment in climate-resilient infrastructure and enhancing private sector-driven job creation. A national validation session of the draft AER report will be held in the coming weeks.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.