Liberia: Cuttington University to Break Ground for First-Ever Campus-Based Police Station

7 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax |

Suacoco, Bong County — Cuttington University and the Liberia National Police (LNP) will on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance campus security, support police training, and expand educational access for law enforcement personnel.

The MoU includes academic scholarships for officers of the LNP and Liberia Fire Service, aimed at improving professional standards across the national security sector.

Immediately following the signing, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new police station to be constructed on Cuttington's Suacoco campus.

The project will make Cuttington the first university in Liberia to host an on-campus police station.

Cuttington University's Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Mr. Advertus Orea Wright, described the development as a landmark initiative.

"With the ever-increasing number of students and the expanding community around the university, the need for enhanced security measures has become evident," Wright said. "The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and neighboring communities are of utmost importance to us."

The event, scheduled for 11:00 AM at the Samuel David Ferguson Hall (G-Stand), is expected to draw government officials, members of the public, and international partners.

