Liberia: Attorney Mulbah Warns of Security Threat After Arrest of Two Burkinabés in Bong County

7 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga, Bong County — Prominent Bong County lawyer, Attorney George Mulbah, has raised alarm over potential jihadist threats in Liberia following the recent arrest of two Burkinabé nationals suspected of illegal mining activities in Gbankoneh Town, Bong County.

According to Attorney Mulbah, the discovery of a Burkinabé hideout in the town has sparked serious national security concerns, given Burkina Faso's ongoing battle with jihadist groups in the Sahel region of West Africa.

"These individuals entered Liberia illegally, bypassing immigration and security systems, and were found with dangerous chemicals used in mining," Mulbah disclosed. "Liberia is at risk of infiltration if the government fails to enforce strict border and security control."

He pointed out that Burkina Faso is no longer a member of ECOWAS and does not benefit from visa-free entry into Liberia, raising further questions about how the suspects managed to cross the border unnoticed.

"Just a few years ago, jihadists crossed from Burkina Faso into Ivory Coast and killed several people. If the Liberian government does not act swiftly, we could face a similar threat," Attorney Mulbah warned.

He emphasized the urgent need for the national government to put in place strong preventative security measures, particularly in border counties like Bong, Nimba, and Lofa, to curb illegal entry and the potential infiltration of extremist elements under the guise of mining.

The two arrested individuals are currently in custody and have been formally charged in a Bong County court.

Attorney Mulbah called on the Ministry of Justice and national security institutions to launch a full investigation into the incident, including how the individuals entered the country and whether they are linked to any wider network.

