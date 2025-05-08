Liberia: National Muslim Council Begins Preparations for 2025 Hajj Pilgrimage

Monrovia — The National Muslim Council of Liberia has begun preparations to facilitate the travel of more than 600 Liberian Muslims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

Secretary General Kuku Reeves told The Liberian Investigator that seven travel agencies have been accredited to sell round-trip tickets, each costing $6,700 per pilgrim.

Reeves said the council has partnered with two Ethiopian Airlines carriers to transport pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia. He added that the council is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Liberia Immigration Service to streamline travel logistics and documentation.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure a smooth and timely departure process. All necessary mechanisms have been put in place to avoid any delays this year," Reeves said.

While the council projected more than 600 pilgrims, Reeves noted that over 300 individuals have already confirmed participation in this year's religious journey, which is regarded as one of the most important pillars of Islam.

The Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, is a spiritually significant obligation for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a well-organized and dignified experience for all Liberian pilgrims participating in the 2025 Hajj.