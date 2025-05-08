Liberia: Ministry of Transport Launches New Administrative Regulations, Reinforces Existing Fare Structure

6 May 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — The Ministry of Transport has officially launched the newly prepared 2025 Administrative Regulations and reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the national transportation fare structure.

Transport Minister Sirleaf Tyler announced the launch Monday, emphasizing that the new regulatory document consolidates all previously issued transport regulations into a single, comprehensive framework.

"These regulations are not entirely new but rather a codification of all existing administrative transport policies into one harmonized document," Tyler said during the launch event.

Addressing the issue of transportation fares, Tyler said the fare structure published in August 2024 remains in full effect. He acknowledged slight fluctuations in fuel and gasoline prices but said the changes are not significant enough to warrant an adjustment in fares.

"The Ministry has reviewed current fuel market trends, and the adjustments do not meet the threshold for modifying the existing fares," he said.

Tyler also disclosed that inspectors from the ministry, in collaboration with law enforcement authorities, will step up monitoring efforts to ensure full compliance with the fare regulations.

He warned transport operators against arbitrary fare hikes and assured the public that violators would be held accountable.

According to Tyler, the ministry's latest move is part of ongoing efforts to promote transparency, consumer protection and regulatory compliance within Liberia's transport sector.

