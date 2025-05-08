Liberia: FM Nyanti Calls for Reclaiming African Diplomacy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the visionary leadership of Sara Beysolow Nyanti, was a part of the official launch of the Ambassador George Wallace Lecture and Seminar Series at the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The historic ceremony took place on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Monrovia, marking a significant step forward in advancing institutional innovation, and indigenous diplomacy in Liberia's foreign service.

The event coincided with the inaugural session of the Ambassadorial Lecture and Seminar Series and was graced by the presence of His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, along with senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and academia,

In her remarks, Foreign Minister Nyanti underscored the importance of reclaiming and elevating Africa's indigenous diplomatic traditions. "Africa and Liberia have been engaged in diplomacy long before the modern state system," she noted.

"In Liberia, we have the 'Palava Hut' model of settling disputes an indigenous approach that embodies dialogue, consensus, and reconciliation. It is time for Africa to standardize and elevate our own diplomatic practices as we chart a new path for the continent," Foreign Minister Nyanti noted.

The Minister Nyanti reiterated the Ministry's commitment to transforming Liberia's diplomatic landscape. "We must not only train diplomats; we must shape thought leaders who understand the past, engage the present, and influence the future. These initiatives are part of that broader vision."

The Ambassador George Wallace Lecture and Seminar Series, named after one of Liberia's most accomplished diplomats, aims to serve as a dynamic platform for dialogue, reflection, and strategic thought. It will feature seasoned diplomats, foreign policy experts, and scholars from across the globe, contributing to Liberia's evolving role in international affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains steadfast in its mission to drive Liberia's foreign policy through innovation, capacity building, and inclusive leadership.