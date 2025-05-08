Liberia: Aviation Sector On the Path of Growth

Liberia officially launched its Aviation Awareness Week with a resounding call to action, urging all sectors of society to recognize and invest in aviation as a cornerstone of national development. Representing President Joseph N. Boakai at the ceremony, Mamaka Bility, Minister of State without Portfolio, described aviation as "the bloodstream of national progress," asserting that a modern, secure, and accessible aviation system is no longer a luxury--but a national imperative.

Held under the compelling theme, "Connecting Liberia: The Power of Aviation," the week-long observance aims to galvanize public interest, encourage youth participation, and rally investment around the country's aviation sector--a sector long seen as underfunded but crucial to Liberia's growth and global relevance.

"It is a distinct honor and pleasure to join you today," Minister Bility began. "As I reviewed the program and this remarkable gathering of stakeholders, I could not help but reflect on Liberia's proud aviation history from the establishment of the Roberts International Airport, once one of the busiest hubs in West Africa, to the countless Liberians who have dreamed of a nation connected to every corner of the world by air."

According to her, aviation has always symbolized ambition, a sector that reaches beyond the horizon and opens doors to opportunities, both domestic and international. "Today, aviation is not just an industry," she declared. "It is the bloodstream of our national development. It links our people to one another and to the global community. It enables commerce, facilitates innovation, and fuels cultural exchange."

Minister Bility's message was clear: any conversation about building a prosperous Liberia must include aviation at its core. "Reliable aviation builds confidence among investors," she said. "It gives Liberian businesses access to new markets beyond our borders and allows our citizens to participate meaningfully in global affairs. It connects Monrovia to Maryland, Lofa to Grand Gedeh, and ensures that no Liberian, no matter how remote their community, is left behind."

The Boakai administration, according to Bility, is fully committed to a national aviation strategy that includes investing in airport infrastructure; meeting and exceeding international safety and security standards; empowering the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) with autonomy and resources; and expanding training programs to build local capacity in piloting, air traffic control, engineering, and aviation management.

"As we look toward the future," Bility concluded, "let us envision a Liberia where the sound of an aircraft overhead is a daily reminder of our progress, where every young Liberian who dreams of flying, building, or managing in the aviation sector has a real opportunity to do so."

Also addressing the gathering was Transport Minister Sirleaf Ralph Tyler, who took a broader and more urgent tone. He proposed that aviation be declared a national emergency due to the immense challenges the sector faces, chief among them being outdated infrastructure, underfunding, and the lack of access to international best practices.

"Whenever I think of aviation in Liberia, I see a complex but indispensable system," Tyler said. "Aviation is the fastest gateway to our national economy. We must raise it to meet global standards, and that begins by recognizing it as a national emergency."

Minister Tyler outlined the key institutions that currently oversee Liberia's aviation space under the Ministry of Transport: Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), responsible for regulation and safety; Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), which manages all airports in the country; Aircraft Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), which handles aviation accidents and incidents; and Roberts Flight Information Region (RFIR), which oversees regional airspace safety coordination with Guinea and Sierra Leone.

He reminded the audience of Liberia's once visionary position in regional airspace management, dating back to 1975 when Presidents William R. Tolbert (Liberia), Ahmed Sékou Touré (Guinea), and Siaka Stevens (Sierra Leone) created the RFIR by multilateral agreement.

"Now is the time to reignite that vision," Tyler added. "We need public-private partnerships and a serious commitment to financing aviation as the front line of Liberia's development."

Delivering the welcome statement, LCAA Director General Julius Dennis did not mince words about the current state of Liberia's aviation oversight. According to the most recent audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Liberia's Effective Implementation (EI) score stands at just 27.5%, far below the global threshold of 75%.

"We are significantly below internationally accepted standards," Dennis admitted. "However, this also presents us with a unique opportunity to rebuild and reposition Liberia as a leader in West African air transport."

He revealed that the LCAA is finalizing a Five-Year Strategic Aviation Master Plan, which will serve as the roadmap for comprehensive sector reform. Among the plan's pillars are Modernization of air traffic control and navigation systems, Construction and rehabilitation of airports, enhanced regulatory compliance and safety oversight, Development of aviation-related human capital, and Introduction of green, sustainable technologies to align with global environmental standards.

"Investing in the aviation sector is a catalyst for economic growth," Dennis noted. "From employment generation to emergency response, from boosting tourism to facilitating foreign direct investment, aviation plays a transformative role."

He added that a world-class airport experience not only creates a positive first impression for visitors and investors but also serves as a powerful symbol of national pride and capability.

As Liberia kicked off its Aviation Awareness Week, the messages from the podium were clear: the sector holds untapped potential to ignite Liberia's development and global competitiveness, but only if it is prioritized, funded, and professionally managed.

From the President's representative to regulatory heads and technical experts, the clarion call was unmistakable -- Liberia must soar.

And if the commitments voiced during the launch are matched by action and investment, then the roar of planes overhead may indeed become the soundtrack of a new and prosperous chapter in Liberia's story.