Liberia: Barbados President Visits Liberia This Week

In a momentous occasion for Liberia-Barbados relations, the President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Prunella Mason, along with a high-level Barbadian delegation, is expected to arrive in Liberia this week for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening cultural, heritage, and economic relations between the two countries.

Liberia-Barbados relations date back to May 10, 1865, when 50 families totaling 346 Barbadians sailed on the Brig Cora and settled in the town of Crozierville at the invitation of Liberia's third president, Daniel B. Warner (1846-1848).

President Mason's visit to Liberia comes more than a year after the two countries established diplomatic relations under the leadership of Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti. On April 29, 2025, Madam Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, Bajan Ambassador to Liberia and Ghana, presented letters of credence to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

The new diplomatic relationship aligns with Liberia's foreign policy goals to enhance engagement with Caribbean nations and seek tourism, trade, and investment opportunities. It also envisions cooperation in tourism, including human resources training in partnership with Bajan educational institutions, and cultural exchanges involving festivals and event management.

The Bajan President and her delegation will arrive in Liberia on May 8, 2025. The three-day visit will include signing bilateral agreements between the two countries, a luncheon at the Monrovia City Hall, and a visit to Providence Island on May 9. On Saturday, May 10, 2025, the Bajan delegation and President Boakai will travel to Crozierville for a series of programs including the dedication of a Presidential Monument honoring three Liberia Presidents of Bajan descent: Arthur Barclay (1904 to 1912), Edwin Barclay (1930-1944) and Gyude Bryant (October 14, 2023-January 16, 2006).

The 346 families who settled in Crozierville contributed immensely to Liberia's development, governance, law, media, and communication. Some notable families include the Portes, Padmores, Goodridges, Eastmans, Weeks, Carrs, and Thorpes.

Discussions during the three-day meeting will center around economic partnerships, particularly in fisheries, the potential for rum production in Liberia, and opportunities to develop Crozierville as a prime heritage tourism destination. These initiatives hold great promise and align with the shared vision of both governments to strengthen trade, investment, and cultural preservation.

"This bilateral relationship will bear fruit," Minister Nyanti said. "We welcome our Bajan brothers and sisters with open arms and look forward to deepening people-to-people ties, cultural enrichment, and economic cooperation."

The Government of Liberia invites all citizens to welcome the President of Barbados and the delegation as we honor our shared past and chart a prosperous future together.