Liberia: LWSC Dedicates $384k Solar-Powered Water System in Red Hill Community

In a significant step toward expanding access to clean and safe drinking water, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) on Thursday officially dedicated a state-of-the-art solar-powered water supply system in the Red Hill community, located along the Pipeline corridor in Paynesville.

The $384,000 project, which is powered entirely by solar energy, is a major investment in sustainable water infrastructure for the community. It includes a 12,000-gallon water system designed to provide a reliable and safe supply of water to hundreds of residents.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, Mo Ali, Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, described the project as a major milestone in the government's effort to improve water services in underserved communities.

"This project is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that all Liberians, regardless of where they live, have access to safe and clean drinking water," Ali said. "We are especially proud that this system is powered by renewable energy, which aligns with our drive for sustainable development."

The newly commissioned system includes a chlorination room to ensure water quality, two borehole wells with submersible pumps, and the installation and connection of polytanks supported by over six kilometers of pipe network. It also features four public water kiosks--each with four faucets--to serve residents who do not have direct household connections.

In addition to the kiosks, 50 households have been connected directly to the water system, along with key public facilities in the area, including the community clinic, a church, and a mosque.

The project was made possible through funding and technical support from Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Premier Construction carried out the construction works.

Representatives from the donor institutions emphasized the importance of partnerships in addressing Liberia's water needs.

"We are honored to be part of this initiative," said a representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. "Water is life, and projects like this uplift entire communities, improve health, and foster development."

Community leaders and residents expressed gratitude to LWSC and its partners for bringing much-needed relief to Red Hill.

"For too long, we struggled to access clean water. This project has transformed our community," said Sarah Kollie, a resident. "Now our children can go to school clean, and we don't have to walk long distances to fetch water."

The Red Hill water system is part of a broader push by the LWSC to decentralize and modernize water supply systems in peri-urban and rural areas across Liberia.

"We are not stopping here," Mo Ali assured. "More communities will benefit from similar initiatives as we continue to expand access and improve service delivery."