Nigeria: 2027 - Opposition Coalition Talks Is Hallucination - Presidency

The Presidency has described reports of a growing opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections as a hallucination, insisting that no credible political party or figure has endorsed such a move.

Special Adviser on Policy and Communications to the President, Daniel Bwala, speaking on the coalition, mocked the notion of an emerging alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and other opposition blocs, describing it as a media-driven illusion with no substance.

"To say a political coalition is surging when in fact no one is interested in it is a political hallucination," Bwala wrote on his official X handle on Wednesday.

He pointed out that both the PDP Governors' Forum and the party's National Working Committee have publicly declared their non-involvement in any coalition talks.

Bwala added that the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has also recently distanced himself from such negotiations.

"Peter Obi said he is not in any coalition talks. Labour Party people said they are not interested. The PDP Governors' Forum said they're not in. So who exactly is in this so-called coalition?" Bwala queried.

Contrasting the claims of opposition unity, Bwala said the real momentum lies with the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he described as "surging" due to a steady stream of defections, including that of a former PDP vice-presidential candidate.

"In contrast, the party surging is APC; receiving defectors left, right, and centre," he said, adding that, "It is not a coalition, but hallucination."