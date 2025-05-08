Liberia: Cental Accuses Boakai of Selective Accountability in Dorr Cooper Academic Fraud Case

Monrovia — Anderson D. Miamen, executive director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), has intensified calls for accountability and integrity within President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Unity Party-led government.

Miamen accused the president of practicing selective accountability, citing the case of Dorr Cooper, inspector general at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, who has faced no administrative action despite his alleged involvement in an academic fraud scandal. This, Miamen said, contrasts sharply with punitive measures taken against other officials in similar or even lesser situations.

Cooper declared persona non grata by UL

In March 2025, the University of Liberia declared Cooper persona non grata following an internal investigation that found him guilty of academic fraud. UL Vice President for Relations Norris Tweah revealed on the OK Morning Rush program that Cooper had falsely claimed to be both a student and graduate of the institution. The probe confirmed Cooper was never enrolled at the university.

According to a report by the university's special investigative committee, Cooper allegedly paid $10,000 to staff members in exchange for a fraudulent undergraduate degree in public administration. The report further stated that he impersonated a deceased student to obtain academic credentials.

In April 2025, UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan announced the dismissal of eight employees implicated in the scheme. In a statement issued from her Capitol Hill office, Maparyan said the university had completed its investigation and confirmed "coordinated acts of academic fraud" involving staff from the Department of Public Administration, the Office of Enrollment Services, and the Office of Information Technology.

"Academic fraud is the antithesis of academic integrity and the enemy of academic excellence," Maparyan said. "From this day forward, the University of Liberia is instituting a zero-tolerance policy for academic fraud because academic integrity is ground zero for academic excellence."

Mounting pressure on President Boakai

Despite the findings and actions taken by the university, President Boakai has yet to act against Cooper -- prompting outcry from civil society, educators and members of the public. CENTAL, under Miamen's leadership, has been vocal and persistent in demanding that the president address the issue decisively.

Taking to his official Facebook page on May 7, 2025, Miamen called for Cooper's dismissal, citing inconsistency in the president's handling of accountability.

"President Boakai, dismiss Dorr Cooper for his fraudulent academic activities at the University of Liberia," Miamen wrote. "You are being inconsistent in your actions. You refused to suspend or dismiss Abdullah Kamara of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority and others. Now, for months, you've shielded Dorr Cooper."

Miamen also criticized the president for previously suspending former Central Bank Governor Aloysius Tarlue over alleged corruption, only to later pay him nearly half a million U.S. dollars.

"Only God knows what suddenly changed his suspension into a settlement," he added.

He accused the president of being quick to act against officials associated with the former Weah-led Coalition for Democratic Change administration, while protecting individuals within his inner circle.

"This is not the kind of corruption fight promised by the Unity Party government. It contradicts your commitment and undermines some of the positive steps you've taken," Miamen said.

He further noted that even UL's new leadership -- appointed by President Boakai himself -- reaffirmed the previous findings against Cooper, yet the president continues to ignore the matter.

"If you did not trust former UL President Dr. Sarwolo Nelson's report, your newly appointed president has confirmed the same findings," Miamen said. "Still, your appointee -- who appears to be personally close to you -- remains in office. This is academically corrupt and morally troubling."

Implications for national integrity

Miamen said that while UL has taken bold administrative steps to dismiss those involved in the fraud, the Liberian government continues to retain Cooper, undermining its stated commitment to accountability and good governance.

"This sets a terrible example for students who are being told to work hard and follow the rules," he said. "You are sending a message that it is acceptable to cheat and lie your way to success -- not just in school, but in public service."