Nigeria: Labour Party Moves Against Abure, Sets Up Disciplinary Panel

The National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP), led by Senator Nenadi Usman, has established a six-member Disciplinary Committee to investigate allegations of corruption and anti-party activities against the party's former National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Senator Usman, while addressing the media in Abuja, described Abure as an "impostor," emphasizing that the party is committed to restoring its integrity.

"Pursuant to Article 19 of the Labour Party Constitution (1999 as amended), and in response to serious allegations of corruption, financial misconduct, and anti-party activities, the NEC hereby constitutes a disciplinary committee to investigate Barrister Julius Abure and recommend appropriate sanctions," Usman stated.

Members of the Disciplinary Committee:

Senator Ireti Kingibe (Chairman)

High Chief Peter Ameh (Secretary)

Kumba Mbemba

Hon. Okejo Onwakalusi

Mr. Ibrahim Abdulkarim

Mrs. Maria Lebeke (Former Acting National Chairman)

The committee has been given 21 days to submit its report and is tasked with ensuring that all parties receive a fair hearing.

Usman accused Abure of misrepresenting himself as the party's National Chairman despite a Supreme Court ruling on April 4, 2025, which nullified his claim to leadership.

"These actions have not only violated the spirit and letter of the law but have also brought the image and integrity of our great party into disrepute," Usman stated.

She further announced that Abure has 48 hours to justify why disciplinary actions should not be taken against him. A formal notice of disciplinary action will be sent to his last known address.

Apology to Peter Obi and Alex Otti

The party's NEC also extended an unreserved apology to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and the Labour Party's 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, for the disrespectful remarks made against them by Abure.

Leadership Transition Timeline:

June 9, 2023: Abure led the LP NWC for a transitional one-year period post-2023 elections.

March 2024: Abure held a National Convention without proper ward, LGA, or state congresses, against INEC guidelines.

June 8, 2024: INEC communicated that Abure's tenure had expired.

September 4, 2025: Labour Party stakeholders established a 29-member National Caretaker Committee led by Sen. Nenadi Usman and Sen. Darlington Nwokocha.

The Supreme Court, in its April 4, 2025, judgment, upheld the appeal by Usman's Caretaker Committee and dismissed Abure's cross-appeal, officially ending his leadership.

Further Actions Announced: The LP NCC nullified all State Executive Committee letters issued by Abure, declaring them unconstitutional.

Usman announced a nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise aimed at strengthening grassroots engagement.

The party also informed INEC of its upcoming ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses, culminating in a National Convention.

"It is with great optimism and a sense of renewed purpose that I inform our members across the globe that the leadership of our great Party is diligently working to launch the nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise in the coming weeks," Usman concluded.

The Labour Party hopes these steps will restore transparency, accountability, and discipline within its ranks as it prepares for future elections.