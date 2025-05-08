Nigeria: Defence Minister Counters Reps' Claim That Terrorists Possess Superior Weaponry

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, on Wednesday refuted claims by the House of Representatives that terrorists possess superior weaponry compared to the Nigerian military. He maintained that the military is better armed, but the unpredictable tactics of terrorists, often aided by informants, give them occasional advantages.

Speaking at a ministerial briefing in Abuja, Badaru clarified that insurgents have only deployed civilian-grade drones with improvised explosives, which have been largely ineffective.

"They're not using armed drones with strategic guidance. We are doubling our intelligence efforts, both locally and internationally, to track and cut off supply sources," he stated.

The Minister also downplayed the necessity of a proposed Senate security summit, stressing that strategic military planning is far more critical to combating insecurity.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives had raised concerns over a recent deadly attack on a military facility in Giwa, Borno State, citing it as evidence that Boko Haram insurgents are better armed than the military.

Badaru insisted that the challenge is not a lack of firepower but rather the guerrilla-style tactics used by terrorists. He said:

"The House of Representatives said terrorists have better weapons than us. That is absolutely not true. We have much more sophisticated weapons and drones. This war is not conventional; it's like guerrilla warfare. They use informants and attack when we least expect it. But in terms of equipment, we are far ahead."

Regarding the planned Senate security summit, the Minister acknowledged its potential for providing valuable insights but insisted that effective strategy development remains paramount.

On the use of drones by terrorists, Badaru reiterated that only civilian-grade drones with IEDs have been deployed so far, adding that efforts are underway to disrupt their supply chains.

He also provided updates on local defense production, revealing that 10 out of 53 companies in the Defence Industrial Complex have started producing drones, aircraft parts, helmets, and other military equipment. He announced that the government aims to have 20 companies fully operational by the end of the year, with export plans slated for next year.

"We are working to activate a section in Ajaokuta to support DICON's vibrancy. With the support of the President, Governor, and Chief of Defence Staff, 53 companies are now constructing their factories. About 10 have begun production, and we expect 20 to be fully operational by year's end, with exports to follow," he said.