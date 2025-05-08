Nigeria: I'm Broke, Yet Accused of Money Laundering - VDM Breaks Silence After EFCC Release

Popular social activist Martins Otse, widely known as Verydarkman, has spoken out following his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a viral video making rounds on social media, Verydarkman is seen seated in a car alongside his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Speaking directly to the camera, he expressed disbelief over the charges of money laundering brought against him, questioning why such accusations would be directed at someone who is not wealthy.

"How would they level allegations of money laundering on someone who doesn't have money? I have done so many charity, they wonder how, they don't know I use debt for charity," he said.

He concluded, adding, "Anyway, we are outside, with my lawyer of course."

Vanguard News