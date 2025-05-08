Nigeria: Mother in Critical Condition As 5 Children Die of Food Poisoning in Anambra

Tragedy has struck in Anambra State, where five siblings died of suspected food poisoning, and their mother is in a critical condition in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area.

Robinson Arinze Aghalu, a 79-year-old retired soldier and father of the deceased children, said the incident occurred after his children consumed a meal prepared by their mother.

According to him, the children started experiencing stomach aches, vomiting, and other symptoms, which worsened over time.

He said that despite efforts to save them, five of the six children died at various hospitals in the area, including a nearby maternity clinic, Iyienu Mission Hospital, and Crown Hospital, adding that their mother, who also fell ill with similar symptoms, is currently hospitalised.

According to the doctor who managed their mother's case, the likely cause of the illness was food poisoning.

A relation of the family said, "Pa Aghalu is now left with one surviving child, who was staying with a relative during the incident. The family is in shock, and neighbours are offering support during this difficult time.

"The family is heavy with sorrow, and friends and relatives are offering condolences. The family is appealing for help to cover medical expenses and other needs. Pa Aghalu's bank account details have been shared for those who wish to offer support."