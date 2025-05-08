Nigeria: APC Chieftain, Six Others Murdered in Fresh Herders' Attacks in Benue

An All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain identified as Johnson Akaabo and six others have been reportedly killed in separate attacks by armed herdsmen in Gwer East and Makurdi Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue State.

It was gathered that the APC stalwart and three others were gruesomely murdered when the armed herders Tuesday evening stormed Mbatsada communities in Mbalom and Mbasombo Council Wards in Gwer East LGA of the state.

According to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity, "The armed herdsmen invaded the communities at about 4:30 pm on Tuesday and started shooting sporadically, resulting in the death of Mr. Johnson Akaabo, a stalwart of the APC and three other persons."

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Gwer East LGA, Timothy Adi, who described it as tragic, wondered why the community was targeted when the people had just commenced farming activities.

He said, "We visited the affected communities with military personnel and four bodies were recovered from the scene of the attacks. The corpses were evacuated and deposited at the St. Gregory Hospital mortuary."

He also disclosed that military personnel had been drafted to the communities to forestall further attacks in the area.

The Chairman lauded Governor Hyacinth Alia for his prompt intervention and timely support that facilitated the deployment of security personnel to contain the situation.

"I want to also thank the Nigerian Army and other security personnel who were on ground during the incident for their efforts in restoring calm," he said.

Meanwhile, three others were also murdered by the marauders when they attacked Tse Gever Nasemy in Makurdi LGA.

Reports have it that the invaders stormed the community yesterday at about 6pm, shooting sporadically and killing anyone in sight.

According to sources in the community which is less than 11 kilometres from the main town, "The killer herdsmen disappeared into thin air after the unprovoked attack which left three persons dead.

"The attack has forced the people to flee their homes. The community is deserted and the fear is that it would worsen the humanitarian situation in this part of the state."

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene, was unsuccessful.