Liberia: Grand Kru Supt. Appoints Task Force Against Drug Abuse

Maryland Country — Grand Kru County wages war against substance abuse, targeting young people.

- Grand Kru County Superintendent, Antoinette Nimely, has announced significant initiatives aimed at combating rampant use of narcotics in the county.

Her fight against drugs abuse is in collaboration with the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and local authorities.

Superintended Nimely is taking decisive actions to address the drug crisis affecting Grand Kru, particularly involving youths in gold mining camps.

Addressing reporters in a recent press conference, Madam Nimely revealed the establishment of a Women Taskforce dedicated to raising public awareness about the detrimental effects of drug abuse. The Taskforce will focus on enlightening communities about the health risks associated with narcotics, including broader societal implications for young people.

She emphasized her commitment to eradicating influence of narcotics in Grand Kru, stating "My leadership will leave no stone unturned in the holistic fight against narcotic substances."

She underscored that drug abuse is not only destroying lives of youth but also posing significant risks to the community at large, resulting in a cycle of despair and violence.

The Superintendent has charged the Anti-Drug Taskforce with a clear mandate to support individuals struggling with addiction in their journey toward becoming contributing members of society, whilst acknowledging difficulties in transforming individuals entrenched in drug culture, calling for innovative strategies and community engagement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Grand Kru county superintendent has issued an executive order, directing the LDEA to dismantle drug hubs and ghettoes throughout Grand Kru. This order mandates the collaboration of joint security agencies to arrest individuals found harboring drug dealers.

The Superintendent made it clear that there would be no compromise in the fight against narcotics.

She also urged community leaders to collaborate with the Women Taskforce and security forces to implement stronger measures to establish a drug-free environment in Grand Kru.

She warned that any community official, who undermines these efforts would face legal repercussions, reinforcing the importance of community accountability in the drug prevention initiative.

She emphasized that she aims to confront the crisis head-on, fostering a united front between government, law enforcement, and community members to promote a healthier and safer Grand Kru County.