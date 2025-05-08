Liberia: Grand Bassa to Benefit Millions of Dollars

Grand Bassa County iron ore tailings face good prospect, as more companies expressed interest in utilizing the tailings with expectation of generating millions of dollars for the coastal county.

- Senator Gbehzohngar Milton Findley addresses growing concerns regarding iron ore tailings in Grand Bassa County.

Speaking on Radio Gbehzohn 107.3, in Buchanan, Grand Bassa, Senator Findley acknowledged that discussions about the tailings have been ongoing for about a year, including legal battles.

He emphasized that negotiating a deal is an executive function, and that while one company had previously expressed interest, the deal has essentially failed. However, more companies are now showing interest in utilizing the tailings.

Iron ore tailings are the solid waste materials generated during processing of iron ore, specifically after the valuable iron is separated from the ore. These tailings can be repurposed into construction materials such as concrete and bricks. While they offer potential benefits, they also pose environmental concerns, including the potential leaching of heavy metals and the need for proper storage and management to prevent contamination.

Senator Findley revealed that a study indicates lifting the tailings would require approximately US$65 million. Grand Bassa is seeking companies with investments ranging from US$63 million to US$100 million to undertake this project.

Senator Findley estimated the value of the tailings at around US$400 million, noting that a license would be necessary to mine the ore.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasized the importance of reviewing the contract thoroughly to ensure that affected communities are adequately taken care of. "We have to see what is in the contract. Communities will be affected, and we have to see how they will be taken care of. We have to take care of institutions like businesses, the elderly, and the media," Senator Findley stated.

He assured the people of Grand Bassa County that the leadership is working diligently to lift the tailings. Once all legal matters are resolved, the tailings will be awarded to a company, and the people of Bassa will benefit.

He also addressed concerns about his absence from several scheduled county meetings, saying "I have not been able to attend some of them, and some town hall meetings had to be rescheduled to brief constituents on my work at the Legislature."

The Grand Bassa County senator apologized for his absence and announced that the meetings would be rescheduled for last week in May and the first week in June.

Regarding impasse in the House of Representatives, he acknowledged the challenges but noted that the Senate has been able to navigate these difficulties to ensure that the country's work continues. He highlighted the passing of the budget and ongoing efforts to focus on constituency work, particularly in terms of oversight responsibilities.

The development of the iron ore tailings in Grand Bassa County presents a significant economic opportunity. With careful planning, transparent contracts, and active community engagement, this initiative has the potential to bring substantial benefits to the people of Grand Bassa County and contribute to the broader economic development of Liberia.